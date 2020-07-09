Local 

HM the Sultan congratulates Dominican President-elect

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic on him wining the presidential elections of the Dominican Republic.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Abinader to achieving progress and growth for the Dominican friendly people and the bilateral relations between the two countries further development and prosperity. –ONA

