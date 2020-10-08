Main 

HM the Sultan congratulates Crown Prince of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to Shaikh Mishal al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, on the occasion of naming him as a crown prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and wellbeing to Shaikh Mishal, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant him success at a time the brotherly people of Kuwait achieved further aspirations of progress and prosperity. –ONA

