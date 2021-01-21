Main 

HM the Sultan congratulates Algerian President

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of the success of his recent surgical operation.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Tebboune, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him permanent health, wellbeing and a long life to continue achieving aspirations of further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Algerian people. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9452 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Main highlights of new banknotes issued by CBO

Oman Observer Comments Off on Main highlights of new banknotes issued by CBO

Power outage restoration almost complete in Dhofar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Power outage restoration almost complete in Dhofar

SQU, Oman Equestrian Federation ink cooperation programme

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU, Oman Equestrian Federation ink cooperation programme