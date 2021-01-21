HM the Sultan congratulates Algerian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on the occasion of the success of his recent surgical operation.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Tebboune, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him permanent health, wellbeing and a long life to continue achieving aspirations of further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Algerian people. –ONA