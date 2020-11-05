Main 

HM the Sultan condoles presidents of UAE, Vietnam

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on the death of Shaikha Maryam bint Hamdan bin Zayed bin Khalifa al Nahyan.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and grant her family patience.

Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Dr Nguyen Phu Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on victims of the floods which battered several Vietnamese cities.

His Majesty expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to President Nguyen, families of the victims and the Vietnamese friendly people, wishing the injured speedy recovery.

