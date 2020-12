Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Dr Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the death of the Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace and grant his family patience. –ONA