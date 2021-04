Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Andry Rajoelina of the Republic of Madagascar on the death of Madagascar’s ex-president‫ ‬Didier Ratsiraka.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences sympathy to President Rajoelina, the bereaved’s family and the friendly people of Madagascar. –ONA