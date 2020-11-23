HM the Sultan condoles Mauritanian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the death former Mauritanian president Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdallah.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Ghazouani and the brotherly Mauritanian people, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace in paradise and grant his family patience. –ONA