Main 

HM the Sultan condoles Mauritanian President

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the death former Mauritanian president Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdallah.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Ghazouani and the brotherly Mauritanian people, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace in paradise and grant his family patience. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8788 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Modi fights to capture key Indian state

Oman Observer Comments Off on Modi fights to capture key Indian state

Mwasalat announces two routes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mwasalat announces two routes

CBO launches RO 150m development bonds

Oman Observer Comments Off on CBO launches RO 150m development bonds