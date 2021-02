Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on the death of Princess Lamia Hathloul Abdulaziz al-Saud. In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace in paradise and grant her family patience.