Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on the demise of Prince Turki Nassir Abdulaziz al Saud.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and grant his family patience. –ONA