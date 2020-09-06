Main 

HM the Sultan condoles Chairman of Sovereignty Council in Sudan

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council in the Republic of Sudan on victims of flooding that swept the country.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Lt Gen Al Burhan, families of the victims and the brotherly people of Sudan, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest their souls in peace and grant their families patience. –ONA

