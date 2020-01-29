HM thanked by Saudi King

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Saud. In his cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s generous feelings and sincere prayers, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace, and protect His Majesty against all harms.

