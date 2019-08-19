HM thanked by Saudi, Australia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz al Saud. In his cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s generous feelings and sincere prayers, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty against all harms. His Majesty also received a cable of thanks from Gen David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings to him on the occasion of him being appointed and sworn-in as a new Governor-General for his country.

