MUSCAT: Chiefs of GCC Auditing and Accounting Bureaus sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at the end of concluding their 16th meeting, which was held in Muscat on Thursday.

They expressed their thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them. They commended the good organisation and distinguished preparation, which contributed in reaching outcomes enhancing the joint action march. — ONA

