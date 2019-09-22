HM thanked by Malaysia, India

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from Sultan Abdullah bin Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Sultan Ahmad Shah, former king of Malaysia. In his cable, Sultan Abdullah expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s condolences, sympathy and noble feelings. His Majesty also received a cable of thanks from President Ram Nath Kovind of India, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings to him on the occasion of his country’s 73rd Independence Anniversary.

