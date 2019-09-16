Head stories 

HM thanked by Kuwait, Latvia

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received two cables of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s cables of condolences on the death of Shaikh Talal Nasser al Sabah and Shaikah Anwar Faisal Al Saud al Sabah. In his cables, Shaikh Sabah expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty against all harms. His Majesty also received a cable of thanks from President Egils Levits of Latvia, in Reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings to him on the occasion of being elected as president of his country. In his cable, President Levits expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s greetings to him and his country’s friendly people.

You May Also Like

New Muttrah fish market opens next month

Oman Observer Comments Off on New Muttrah fish market opens next month

New farm insurance to boost production

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on New farm insurance to boost production

France says no refund for homoeopathy from 2021

Oman Observer Comments Off on France says no refund for homoeopathy from 2021