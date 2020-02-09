HM thanked by King of Jordan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from King Abdallah II of Jordan, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on his 58th birthday. In his cable, the Jordanian Monarch expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to His Majesty’s fraternal feelings and best wishes, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty the Sultan and grant him good health and well-being to achieve further progress, welfare and prosperity for the Omani people.