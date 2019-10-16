HM thanked by GCC officials

MUSCAT: GCC Attorneys General and Public Prosecutors sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at the end of their 11th meeting in Muscat. They expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them, which had contributed in the success of the meeting. They also commended the Royal care accorded by His Majesty and the GCC leaders to the GCC blessed march. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate good health, wellbeing and a long life on His Majesty, the Sultanate stability, prosperity and growth.

