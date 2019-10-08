Head stories 

HM thanked by GCC ministers

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: GCC ministers of education sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at the end of their third meeting concluded in Muscat on Tuesday. They expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Majesty for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them. They valued the support accorded by His Majesty and the GCC leaders to the joint education work march. They prayed to the Almighty to protect His Majesty and perpetuate progress and prosperity on the Sultanate; its government and people under the
wise leadership of His Majesty.

