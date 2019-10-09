HM thanked by GCC ministers

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a cable of thanks and gratitude from the GCC Ministers of Education on the end of their 9th consultative meeting held in Muscat on Wednesday. In their cable, they expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to His Majesty for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them and to the participating delegations, which had a positive impact on the success of the meeting. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect Oman, and perpetuate the blessings of health and wellbeing on His Majesty.

Related