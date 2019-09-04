HM thanked by GCC delegates

MUSCAT: The GCC Ministers of Labour, Social Affairs and Development and the GCC Secretary General, at the conclusion of their meeting in the Sultanate on Wednesday, sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. In their cable, they expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the delegations, praying the Almighty Allah to bless His Majesty with good health and wellness, and the Sultanate, government and people, with security and stability.

