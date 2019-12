Muscat: The participants in the conference on “Water Fiqh in the Islamic law, its Legal Provisions, Civilised Prospects and Contemporary Issues”, which concluded in Muscat on Tuesday, thanked His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for His Majesty’s attention and patronage in the protection of religion and the dissemination of science. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty success and the Sultanate and the Omani people stability, growth and prosperity.

Related