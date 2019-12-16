HM thanked by FANA delegates

MUSCAT: Participants of the 47th general assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) which concluded here on Monday, have thanked His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. In their cable, they expressed their utmost thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them during their stay in the Sultanate.

The participants affirmed that the conference was an opportunity for them to experience the wise policy of His Majesty and the constant contributions led by His Majesty in supporting peace and rapprochement among the Arab brothers as well as the efforts being made on both the regional and international levels and the Sultanate’s backing to the joint Arab action in general and the Arab media in particular. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty good health and long life and the Omani Government and people more progress and prosperity.

— ONA

