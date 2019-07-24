Head stories 

HM thanked by Emir of Kuwait

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received cables of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s cables of condolences to him on the death of Shaikh Hamood Adil Ibrahim Al Hamood Al Jarrah al Sabah and Shaikha Maryam Bader Abdulaziz Al Malik al Sabah. In his cables, Shaikh Sabah expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Allah Almighty to protect His Majesty the Sultan against all harms.

