HM thanked by Egypt President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings to him on the occasion of the 6th October Anniversary. In his cable, President Sisi expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s greetings. He pointed out that such greetings reflect the deep-rooted, distinguished, historic relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples. He hailed the Sultanate’s historic, honourary stance supporting Egypt and its people. He affirmed that the Egyptian people do not forget noble stances and valuable sacrifices.

