HM thanked by Egypt President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of the Egyptian National Day. In his cable, President Sisi expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to His Majesty’s sincere feelings and best wishes, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him long life and perpetuate the blessings of welfare and growth on the Omani people. His Majesty also received a cable of thanks and gratitude from GCC chairmen of agencies responsible for promoting integrity and combating corruption on the conclusion of their fifth meeting, which was held in Muscat on Monday. In their cable, they expressed their utmost thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the participating delegations.

Related