HM thanked by Croatia, Cyprus

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of the Republic of Croatia in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of her country’s National Day. In her cable, President Kitarovic expressed her utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s greetings and best wishes to her and the friendly people of her country. His Majesty has also received a cable of thanks from President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of former Cypriot president Dimitris Christofias. In his cable, President Anastasiades expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s sincere condolences and sympathy.

