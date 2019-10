MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of establishing the People’s Republic of China. In his cable, President Jinping expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s greetings. He stressed the deep relations between the two friendly countries and the keenness to enhance them.

