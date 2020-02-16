HM thanked by China and Cuba

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. In his cable, President Xi Jinping expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s greetings. His Majesty the Sultan has received a cable of thanks from President Miguel Diaz-Canel of the Republic of Cuba, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, President Canel expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s greetings and best wishes.

