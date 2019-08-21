HM thanked by Belarus President

Head stories 

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Alexander Lukashenko of the of the Republic of Belarus, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, President Lukashenko expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s greetings, wishing His Majesty’s good health and wellbeing and the Omani people further progress and welfare. He affirmed the continuation of promoting the existing bilateral relations between the two countries to serve interests of their friendly peoples.

