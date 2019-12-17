HM Sultan Qaboos congratulates Emir of Qatar

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day of the sisterly State of Qatar.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to Shaikh Tamim, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this happy occasion on him to achieve further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Qatar. –ONA