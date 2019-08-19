Main 

HM Sultan Qaboos congratulates Emir of Kuwait on successful medical check-up

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait on the occasion of him being recovered from the  medical setback and the success of the medical check-up he underwent.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health and well-being to Shaikh Sabah, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him a long life to lead the brotherly people of Kuwaiti towards further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. –ONA

