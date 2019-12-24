Main 

HM Sultan Qaboos condoles Algerian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on the death Lt Gen Ahmed Gaid Salah, Deputy Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Tebboune and the Algerian brotherly people, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace and grant his family patience. –ONA

 

