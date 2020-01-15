HM Sultan Hiatham receives King of Belgium

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday King Philippe, of Belgium and his accompanying delegation, who arrived today to pay respect to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, the King of Belgium expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the King of Belgium for his sincere condolences and sympathy.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court Affairs, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry and Sayyid Thee Yazzen bin Haitham bin Tariq al Said. –ONA

