HM Sultan Haitham receives thanks cable from King of Bahrain

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Shaikh Issa bin Rashid Al Khalifa.

In his cable, King Hamad expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s condolences and fraternal sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty good health and a long life, and protect him against all harms. –ONA