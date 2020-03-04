Main 

HM Sultan Haitham receives thanks cable from Indian President

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of his country’s 71st Republic Day.

In his cable, President Kovind expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s congratulations. He affirmed his keenness to strengthen the existing relations between the two friendly countries, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5342 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Shipping sets up new chartering service

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Shipping sets up new chartering service

2 more arrested in Manchester bombing probe

Oman Observer Comments Off on 2 more arrested in Manchester bombing probe

French sailor with a green mission docks at Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on French sailor with a green mission docks at Salalah