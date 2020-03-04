HM Sultan Haitham receives thanks cable from Indian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of his country’s 71st Republic Day.

In his cable, President Kovind expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s congratulations. He affirmed his keenness to strengthen the existing relations between the two friendly countries, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness. –ONA