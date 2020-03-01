HM Sultan Haitham receives thanks cable from Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of his country’s National day.

In his cable, Shaikh Sabah expressed his best wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty the Sultan. He also expressed his happiness over the participation of the Sultanate and its people in celebrations of the State of Kuwait. He affirmed that this participation embodied the deep historic, firm relations binding the two countries and their brotherly peoples. He expressed his sincere thanks and that of the Kuwaiti people over this fraternal, generous gesture.

He played to the Almighty Allah to grant the Sultanate and its people further progress, growth and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. –ONA