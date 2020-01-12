HM Sultan Haitham receives mourners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received mourners on the death of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said bin Taimour at Al Alam Palace on Sunday.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq received mourners including leaders from the neighboring countries, members of the royal family, excellencies, ministers, advisors, defense personnel, members of the State Council, members of the Majlis A’Shura Council and others.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur has receives His Royal Highness Prince Charles the Prince of Wales at the Royal Palace on Sunday.

Prince Charles expressed his sincere condolences and condolences to His Majesty, the royal family, and the Omani people for the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos asking God Almighty to bless the deceased with the blessings of his mercy and to inspire his majesty and the royal family and the Omani people patience and solace.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham also received members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited to the Sultanate, elders, dignitaries, and senior state officials, including civilians, military personnel, and citizens.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq received Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar and his accompanying delegation who arrived in the country to offer condolences on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

The envoy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, head of State of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying delegation who arrived in the country to offer condolences for the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur.