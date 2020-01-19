Main 

HM Sultan Haitham receives condolences cable from Tanzanian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President John Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

The cable was received by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs when he received in his office on Sunday Prof Palamagamba Aidan Kabudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in Tanzania, the Envoy of the Tanzanian President.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, officials in the ministry and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

 

