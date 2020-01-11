Local 

HM Sultan Haitham receives condolences cable from president of Syria

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq Bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President Dr Bashar Al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic on the death of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

In his cable, President Al Assad expressed his heartfelt condolences and that of the brotherly Syrian people on this great loss. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty patience. He also hailed the leadership of the late Sultan for the march of Oman’s renaissance and prosperity. The late Sultan has managed with wisdom to find a distinguished position among the Arab countries at the regional and international levels.

The Syrian President pointed out that he is totally confident of the capability of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq Bin Taimour to continue this march and work to preserve the position of Oman, and achieve further progress and prosperity for the welfare of the Omani people. –ONA

