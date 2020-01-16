Main 

HM Sultan Haitham receives condolences cable from Hungarian PM

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, the Hungarian Prime Minister said that he was deeply touched by the news of His Majesty’s death. He affirmed that the Omani people lost a ruler who was committed to peace and stability in the Middle East, adding that during his reign, the Sultanate witnessed a comprehensive development under his wise leadership over the past 50 years. –ONA

