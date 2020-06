Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday issued two Royal Decrees as follows:

The first Royal Decree appoints Abdulsalam bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al Murshidi, as Chairman of Oman Investment Authority with the rank of minister.

The second Royal Decree ratifies the agreement signed between the Sultanate of Oman and the Slovak Republic on avoiding double taxation and tax evasion of income taxes.