HM Sultan Haitham issues three Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued three Royal decrees reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 65/2020 appoints a Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Article (1) stipulates that Dr Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed al Habsi shall be appointed as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 66/2020 enacts appointments to some official positions.

Article (1) appoints Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan bin Khamis al Busaidi as Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for Fisheries.

Article (2) appoints Eng Ibrahim bin Said bin Khalaf al Kharousi as Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture for Heritage Affairs.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 67/2020 appoints a Vice-Chancellor for Sultan Qaboos University.

Article (1) appoints Sayyid Dr Fahd bin Al Julanda bin Majid al Said, as Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, with the Special Grade.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. –ONA

