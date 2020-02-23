Main 

HM Sultan Haitham issues Royal Decree

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Sunday issued a Royal Decree No 3/2020 on renewing the first class licence of the Omani- Qatari Telecommunications Company (SAOC) for basic general mobile telecommunication services.

Article (1) renews the first class licence of the Omani-Qatari Telecommunications Company (SAOC) for basic general mobile telecommunication services in accordance with provisions of the licence attached to this decree.
Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on February 19, 2020. –ONA

