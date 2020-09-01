HM Sultan Haitham issues Royal Decree

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday issued a Royal decree reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 114/2020 on the ratification of the Government of Sultanate of Oman’s joining the “Convention on the Contract for International Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR)”, done at Geneva on May 19,1956, and its Additional Protocol Concerning the Electronic Consignment Note, done at Geneva on February 20,2008.

‫Article (1) endorses the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the above-mentioned Convention on the Contract for International Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR) in accordance with the version attached to this decree, and declares that the Sultanate is not bound by the provision of Article (47) of the same agreement.

Article (2) ratifies the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the above-mentioned CMR Convention’s Additional Protocol Concerning the Electronic Consignment Note in accordance with the version attached to this decree, and it declares that the Sultanate is not bound by the provision of Article (11) of the same protocol.

‫Article (3) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the joining documents for the above-mentioned Convention and Additional Protocol in accordance with their provisions, without prejudice to the two reservations stated in Articles (1) and (2) above.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. –ONA