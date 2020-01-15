HM Sultan Haitham gives audience to US presidential delegation

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour received a written message from President Donald Trump of the United States of America. This came when His Majesty gave an audience at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday to a US presidential delegation led by Dan Brouillette, US Secretary of Energy, who arrived here to convey condolences on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

During the audience, the US official and his accompanying delegation conveyed condolences and sympathy on behalf of the American leadership, government and friendly people on the demise of the greatly missed Sultan.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the US official and his accompanying delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy. The audience was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas and Sayyid Thee Yezen bin Haitham bin Tariq al Said. –ONA

