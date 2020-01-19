HM Sultan Haitham gets more congratulatory cables

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour has received more cables of congratulations from leaders of the sisterly and friendly countries, and heirs apparent on the occasion of him assuming power.

His Majesty has received congratulatory cables from Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, King Abdullah II Ibn al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr Barham Ahmed Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasmi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah,

Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Shaikh Ammar bin Humaid al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Shaikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Shaikh Nasser bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in the State of Qatar and Narendra Damodardas Modi, Prime Minister of India.

In their cables, they expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health, happiness and success to His Majesty the Sultan to continue the blessed march initiated by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, and leading the Omani people towards further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty the Sultan replied to the well-wishers, expressing his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere congratulations, best wishes and noble feelings. His Majesty prayed to the Almighty Allah to perpetuate the blessings of good health, well-being and long life on them. –ONA