Front Stories Local Oman 

HM Sultan Haitham first postal stamp launched

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: At the behest of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, HH Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, on Thursday launched the first postal stamp superimposed by His Majesty Sultan Haitham’s picture.

HH Sayyid Bilarab also launched a commemorative stamp marking the 50th anniversary of the blessed Renaissance march.

The inauguration took place during a ceremony organised by Oman Post, one of Asyad Group companies, in cooperation with the National Museum.

The first issue of His Majesty Sultan Haitham’s postal stamp reaffirms the allegiance of loyalty to His Majesty the Sultan and the perpetuation of his reign in Oman’s glorious history and civilization.

Then, HH Sayyid Bilarab signed the First Day Cover of both postal stamps, in induction for the Early Issue of the new stamps.

The 50th National Day Stamp, a golden plated issue, is superimposed by a picture of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and another picture of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour. It also includes an image of Al Alam Palace, a landmark edifice of the blessed Renaissance witnessed by the Sultanate over a half century.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Royal family members and senior dignitaries from public and private sectors. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8910 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Ithraa hosts Oman, India Investment Webinar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ithraa hosts Oman, India Investment Webinar

No need to suspend schools: MOE

Oman Observer Comments Off on No need to suspend schools: MOE

Oman Oil Company signs MoU with Eni of Italy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Oil Company signs MoU with Eni of Italy