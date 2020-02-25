Main 

HM Sultan Haitham condoles Egyptian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Abdel Fattah el Sissi of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the death of the former Egyptian president Mohammed Hosni Mubarak.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President el Sissi, the bereaved’s family and the brotherly people of Egypt, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant his family patience. –ONA

