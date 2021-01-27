HM sends written message to Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a written message to Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

The message was related to the firm bilateral relations binding the two brotherly countries as well as issues of common concern.

The message was delivered by Dr Saleh bin Amer al Kharousi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait when he was received by Dr Ahmed Nasser al Mohammed al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait. — ONA