HM sends message to UAE Vice President

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a written message to Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ruler of Dubai. The message deals with bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. The message was handed over by Dr Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the UAE, when Shaikh Mohammed received him in Dubai on Monday. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty the Sultan to Shaikh Mohammed along with His Majesty’s best wishes of permanent health and happiness to him and the brotherly UAE people further progress and prosperity. — ONA